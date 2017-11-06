Chandler begins work on holiday tumbleweed tree

Parks employees have begun constructing Chandler’s holiday tradition, the Tumbleweed Tree in Downtown Chandler.

For 61 years this unique southwest tradition has brightened up the holiday season for the city of Chandler. In fact, Chandler is the only city in the southwestern United States that has such a tree.

Over the next week or so, crews will add hundreds of tumbleweeds to the wire frame, cover them with paint and glitter, and then add holiday lights and other decorations in preparation for the official lighting ceremony on Dec. 2, 2017.

The tradition of the tumbleweed tree dates back to 1957 when Chandler resident Earl Barnum first floated the idea after seeing something similar in Indiana.

Members of the community built the first tree using tumbleweeds they gathered around town. A new holiday tradition was born.

They do most of the work on weekdays in the morning and early afternoon at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, on the west side of Arizona Ave., south of Chandler Boulevard.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2. at Dr.A.J. Chandler Park located at Arizona Ave. south of Chandler Boulevard.

Parade - 7 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony - 8 p.m.

