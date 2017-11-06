3 On Your Side: Vote for best story of 2017

3 On Your Side: Vote for best story of 2017Posted: Updated:
Cast your vote for the best 3 On Your Side story of 2017. The stories below are the top contenders.
- Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors: Numerous Valley residents say a convicted felon who promised custom-made barn doors for a fraction of the price took their money and ran. 3 On Your Side confirmed this guy has an arrest warrant out of Colorado for violating his probation.
- Valley reality TV star says she was duped for $175,000: Reality TV star Kira Girard says an unlicensed contractor did shoddy work that not only had to be redone but also could have caused a fire. 3 On Your Side confirmed this unlicensed contractor used license numbers belonging to three legitimate and reputable contracting companies.
- Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!: A marketing group for three major cruise lines randomly called customers without consent and tried to sell them a trip. A class-action lawsuit was settled and consumers were entitled to $300 a call for up to three calls.
- Hurricane Harvey cars may 'flood' Arizona: Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and left nearly a million vehicles with water damage. 3 On Your Side gave you step-by-step instructions on how avoid buying one of these cars.
- Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service: A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet.
- Peoria homeowner paints 'middle finger' on house; neighbors outraged: Gary Harper talks to a man who painted a giant middle finger on the front of his garage because of an ongoing feud with his neighbors that started 20 years ago.
- Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?: Gary Harper profiles a man in Sun Lakes who received a speeding ticket from his HOA
- New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill: This is becoming all too common. A valley couple thought they were doing the right thing. They went to a hospital in their health insurance network and used an OBGYN that was also in their network. But months after the birth of their daughter, they received a bill for three doctors who assisted in the delivery but weren't in their insurance's network.
- Banks are cracking down on 'credit card churning': Have you ever opened a credit card just to take advantage of a special offer, and then never used the card? It's called churning. Banks don't like that and have started implementing new policies.
- American Airlines employees are 'itching' over new uniforms: American Airlines rolled out new uniforms in 2016 and it wasn't long before employees started complaining of rashes. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants tells 3 On Your Side that nearly 10 percent of the 26,000 American Airline flight attendants "had reactions that are suspected to be caused by the uniforms."
- Kohl's refuses to refund customer's $1,500 overpayment: A valley man overpaid his Kohl's credit card by $1,500. Kohl's initially gave them a credit instead of a refund. After 3 On Your Side got involved, Kohl's issued a refund for the overpayment.
- Glendale couple says gym charged them for personal training they never signed up for: A Glendale couple signed up for a membership at a new gym near them. The couple says the gym then charged them for personal training sessions they didn't agree to. After 3 On Your Side got involved, the couple was issued a full refund.
- Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor: This story is one that will make your blood boil. Gary Harper confronted an unlicensed contractor who took $15,000 from a woman with cancer. The woman died in her own house looking at the mess left behind by this guy.
- Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies: 3 On Your Side was there when an unlicensed contractor accused of duping victims out of thousands of dollars was arrested and hauled off in handcuffs.
- Valley woman says she's denied $1,300 refund despite 'full refund' policy: A valley woman caved and spent $1,300 at one of those mall kiosks. She snapped a picture of a sign that said, "Refund or Exchange within 30 days with receipt." 3 On Your Side got that money back for this women.
- Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener: An Arizona woman put an air freshener she got from a car wash on her dashboard. In less than 24 hours, that air freshener had caused her dashboard to bubble up. While the air freshener's site clearly states they should be put under the seat, this woman didn't know that and wanted to warn other drivers of the dangers.
- Phoenix woman shocked by $1,700 water bill: A Phoenix woman says the City of Phoenix sent her a $1,700 water bill for the first month she was at her new home. That is enough water to fill up 16 pools. The City agreed to take $100 off the bill.
- Valley man says his account was wiped for $2,600 for watercraft rental: A Valley man says his account was wiped for $2,600 for a watercraft rental on Lake Powell. 3 On Your Side found multiple complaints lodged against the rental company.
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car denies $13K stolen car claim: A Phoenix man thought buying optional insurance offered for his rental car would be a good idea. But when that car was stolen, he says the insurance denied the claim and now he's going to be out nearly $13,000.
- Disappointed cruise passenger wants full refund: A Valley woman and her friend paid $7,000 for an 11-day Caribbean trip. Before the cruise embarked, though, most of the islands were devasted by several hurricanes. The cruise line said the trip was still on and refused to give the woman and her friend a refund.