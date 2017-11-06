Target's Black Friday ad debuts with deals

Black Friday shoppers, wait no more. The Target Black Friday ad just released showcases deals that hit the mark for shoppers.

Savings begin today as Target is offering sale items in stores and on-line to celebrate the Black Friday ad release.

The turkey nap will have to wait on thanksgiving as most Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. and stay open until midnight on Thursday. Then on Friday, they will re-open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers, according the Black Friday ad. Online deals will be available all weekend long.

“We know that shopping Black Friday deals at Target is an annual tradition for many of our guests across the country,” says Janna Potts, Target executive vice president and chief stores officer. “Our hours for this year ensure we’re ready with great deals for those guests who want to shop following their Thanksgiving dinner, while also giving our teams a chance to recharge and prepare our stores before we open on Friday to greet guests with even more holiday savings.”

