Man lying on tracks is fatally struck by train in Flagstaff

Authorities say a man is dead after being struck by a passing train in Flagstaff.

They also say it appears he was on the railroad tracks intentionally.

Flagstaff police have identified the man as 39-year-old Kanosh Smith, from Flagstaff.

Officers responded to the scene about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Smith was laying in the fetal position on the tracks as the train approached.

The engineer sounded the horn and Smith reportedly raised his head and one arm before being hit by the train.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

