Enjoy a cool treat to help CA fire victims

Satisfy your sweet tooth with some Cold Stone Creamery on November 9. Cold Stone is hosting an Ice Cream Social to raise money for the American Red Cross to benefit victims of the California wildfires. 100 percent of the donations will go to helping provide shelter, food, emotional support and other much-needed assistance to those impacted by the fires.

The event will take place at the Cold Stone Creamery World Headquarters on November 9 from 2-4 p.m. Bobby Freeman, the Arizona Diamondbacks organist will be playing live music at the event. Freeman wears number 88 for the 88 keys on his piano and has been playing with the Diamondbacks since day one, almost 20 years ago.

Cold Stone Creamery World Headquarters

9311 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ

85258

