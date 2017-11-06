Rescue crews help injured hiker in South Mountain Park

Firefighters and technical rescue crews helped rescue an injured hiker in South Mountain Park Monday.

A 29-year-old woman had injured her ankle while hiking.

Crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa responded to the scene.

Rescue teams used a big wheel operation to get her down from the trail.

The woman was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.

