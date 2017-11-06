Chef Dad’s Fried Biscuits

Chef Dad shows us how he makes his delicious Fried Biscuits.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg. Pillsbury® Honey Butter Biscuits (10 biscuits per package)*

1 Stick Unsalted Butter

¼ Cup Light Brown Sugar

2-3 Tbsp. Honey

½ tsp. Cinnamon

1 Quart Vegetable or Canola Oil (for frying biscuits)

Confection Sugar (optional garnish)

COOKING:

1) In a small saucepan over medium heat combine butter, sugar, honey & cinnamon. Stir frequently until sugar has melted and all ingredients have combined. Cover and set aside to let cool for 15 minutes.

2) While the butter mixture cools, pour oil into a large pot or wide saucepan, but make sure the oil does not fill it more than one third of the way. Heat oil to 350 degrees.

3) After the butter mixture has cooled a bit, pour contents into a squeeze bottle. Remove biscuits from its container and set on a plate with wax paper before you fry them.

4) If you’ve got a large enough pot, you should be able to fry 5 of the biscuits in two batches. Lightly drop the biscuits in the hot oil and let fry on each side until dark golden brown (about 1 minute per side). Remove biscuits from oil and put on a paper towel. Once you’ve finished frying the biscuits, shake the bottle to re-mix the ingredients then insert your squeeze bottle into the top of the biscuit and squeeze enough butter mixture in until biscuit starts to overflow slightly. Stand them up in a basket with the hole facing upward so the sauce won’t drain out. Sprinkle with confection sugar then serve immediately.

Cooks Notes: * If you can’t find this particular brand of biscuit, any canned “flaky” biscuit should work fine. Just don’t get the larger or “Grand” sized ones. Candy/Oil thermometers can be found in your grocer's kitchen equipment isle and usually sell for about $5 or $6.



