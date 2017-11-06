Sen. John McCain treated for minor tear in Achilles tendon, returns to work

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to Capitol Hill this week after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, smiles as he heads to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Arizona Senator John McCain has returned to Capitol Hill after he was treated at a Maryland hospital over the weekend for a tear in his Achilles tendon, his office said Monday morning.

According to a spokeswoman for the Arizona senator, McCain was treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon.

McCain's office added that the senator was also at the hospital for "other normal and non-life-threatening side effects of cancer therapy".

Sen. McCain has since returned to work and will be wearing a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed, according to his spokeswoman.

