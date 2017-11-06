Maricopa crash involving school bus closes NB SR 347 during rush hour

Police said there were no injuries from the accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Maricopa crash involving a school bus closed northbound State Route 347 during rush hour early Monday morning, said the Maricopa Police Department.

The crash blocked northbound SR 347 from Alterra Parkway around 5:45 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the accident. There were 26 students on board the bus during the time of the accident.

Units on scene worked quickly to clear the vehicles to open the roadway back up.

Accident on 347 is a non injury accident units on scene working to clear vehicles, updates to follow on rd opening. https://t.co/aVdcjudZmE — Maricopa PD (@MPDPIO) November 6, 2017

SR 347 blocked N/B from Alterra Parkway for vehicle accident. Use Taft or Hogens as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OoYS4gJQ9D — Maricopa PD (@MPDPIO) November 6, 2017

