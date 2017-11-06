Maricopa crash involving school bus closes NB SR 347 during rush hour

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Maricopa crash involving a school bus closed northbound State Route 347 during rush hour early Monday morning, said the Maricopa Police Department.

The crash blocked northbound SR 347 from Alterra Parkway around 5:45 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the accident. There were 26 students on board the bus during the time of the accident.

Units on scene worked quickly to clear the vehicles to open the roadway back up.

