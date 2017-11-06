North Phoenix community follows through with service for homeless woman

Anita Collins, 52, wandered into traffic on Glendale Avenue near Second Street in Phoenix when she was struck by a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A north Phoenix community vowed to hold a service for a homeless woman who was hit and killed by a car earlier this year. On Saturday, they were able to remember her life.

Anita Collins, 52, wandered into traffic on Glendale Avenue near Second Street in Phoenix when she was struck by a car. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and has fully cooperated with police during this investigation.

Community members said Collins was a fixture in the community.

"I think the reality was, we all knew her. We all saw her," said a pastor at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. "There was this sense that she was part of our extended family."

About 50 people helped organize the service.

“Thanks to everyone that has stepped up,” Connie Peretz, who is part of the effort, posted on NextDoor, a private social network specifically for neighborhoods. “What an amazing community we are a part of!”

There have been countless NextDoor posts about Collins and her death.

