Notorious poison being used to treat brain cancer

Despite its bad reputation, Arsenic could actually be used to save the lives of patients suffering from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Researchers at T-Gen in Phoenix recently discovered that Arsenic kills brain cancer cells in certain patients.

"We identified Arsenic, it looks like it's killing some of the glioma cells," said Dr. Harshil Dhruv at T-Gen in Phoenix.

Although Arsenic was only effective in treating some patients, researchers at T-Gen and at Northwestern University found that people with a certain genetic make-up responded better to the treatment than others.

This discovery lends to the idea that the future of medicine will rely on individual treatments based on each person's genes.

One of the biggest supporters of T-Gen is US Senator from Arizona John McCain. Earlier this year, McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the specific type of brain cancer that Arsenic targets.

The treatment could add several years to the lives of cancer patients.

