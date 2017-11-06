3TV anchor Scott Pasmore discusses his Navy adventure

I wasn't exactly sure what to expect, so I admit I was a little nervous about landing on the Harry Truman aircraft carrier.

We were about to do a "catch" landing in an aircraft called the "cod" which stands for carrier onboard delivery.

It's a Grumman C-2 greyhound, a twin-engine turboprop designed to carry supplies and people to an aircraft carrier.

I had been sitting in a small seat facing backward for two and a half hours with a four-point harness strapped around me, which are two seat belts around my waist and two over my shoulders.

Along with goggles and a very uncomfortable helmet, I was ready to land. We weren't told where the carrier was for security reasons only that it was off the coast of Florida.

Once the aircraft landed on the carrier and grabbed the cable, we would stop in a matter of a second or two, that's from over 100mph!

To make it more interesting, there were only two small windows so I couldn't really see.

And then it happened. The navy sailors watching over us at the back of the plane started waving their arms yelling "hang on" there was a small bump and seconds later they were opening the back of the plane and I was about to see a whole new world!

The back door opened and all I saw was blue water, jets and sailors everywhere. I was carrying my go-pro camera so to capture any and everything I could and they were yelling "hi mom" and waving.

But I'm quite sure they saw my huge grin as I looked around in awe of what I had only seen in movies or on TV.

I was there with my photographer Juan Magana and a few other reporters from around the country.

After a quick introduction, we were taken over to see the coolest thing I had ever seen.

F-18 jets taking off with a steam-powered catapult and getting airborne within probably 100 yards!

Since I'm a pilot, I was like a kid in a candy store! I've never felt and heard such power so close! And did it ever make me proud to be an American!

The flight deck is about the size of four and a half acres but add dozens of sailors running around and dozens of aircraft and the area can feel kind of small.

But I felt completely safe because after all these men and women are the best this country has to offer and they knew exactly what they were doing!

Over the next 24 hours, I got to interview sailors from Arizona and actually live the life of one.

We actually slept in an officers room which has two bunk beds, a sink and a few lockers to keep your things.

Here's what I took away from my trip.

Its very loud, the jets take off and land all day and night while training. It's easy to get lost, the carrier is over 1100 feet long,

So you can imagine how long the hallways can be.

At night, they turn off the lights for red lights in the hallways so its even harder to see.

I thought the food was really good, it was buffet like with lots to choose from.

I even worked out the next morning because they have nine gyms on board. Yup, lots of gyms because exercise is good for the body and mind!

They have fire and police on board, a jail, library, TV room, mail room, copy room, TV crew, and a small store for food, candy and t-shirts and hats.

But my biggest impression was the men and women who call the carrier home.

There are some 5,000 sailors from probably all walks of life, but 40 percent of them are 21 years old or younger.

Think about that. I saw a young man steering this billion dollar ship and he probably wasn't even old enough to drive a car two or three years ago!

The other thing I noticed is how hard they work! All they do is work, eat and sleep, then do it all over again! And everyone was so darn nice, it felt like one huge family.

They all have the utmost respect for one another and the sailors I talked to had nothing but great things to say about the navy and were so glad they joined.

I also got to interview the commanding officer of the ship, captain Nick Dienna, wow he was impressive!

But he spent the entire interview praising the men and women on board.

Talking about how every American should be very proud of the work they are doing! And after spending 24 hours on the U.S.S. Truman, I couldn't agree more.

If spending time on an aircraft carrier doesn't make you feel proud and safe, I don't know what would. I can't thank these men and women enough, for their sacrifice, hard work, and their never-ending patriotism.

