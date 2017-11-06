DPS: New York terrorist suspect issued speeding ticket in Arizona in 2014

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of hopping a curb in lower Manhattan, killing 8 and injuring several others. (Source: St. Charles County, Mo Police)

Prior to executing the deadliest terror attack in New York since 9/11, the terrorist suspect was issued a speeding ticket by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in 2014.

According to DPS, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov was issued a speeding ticket while heading southbound on Interstate 17 near Daisy Mountain Drive in 2014. The ticket was for speed not reasonable or prudent.

[RELATED: Truck attack suspect said 'he felt good about' rampage]

DPS said Saipov was cooperative with the trooper and they did not have details on his exact speed.

Saipov, 29, plowed into bicyclists and pedestrians just blocks away from the World Trade Center on Oct. 31.

[READ MORE: New York attack suspect should get death penalty, Trump says]

[RELATED: New York terror suspect planned attack for weeks, police say ]

Eight people were killed by Saipov who used a rental truck to manufacture chaos. Over a dozen more were injured and are trying to recover from the terror attack.

The Uzbekistan native chose the attack date to target Halloween crowds, according to the criminal complaint. And after his trail of terror was halted by a police bullet, he asked to display the Islamic State group's flag in his hospital room, saying "he felt good about what he had done," authorities said.

Saipov has been charged with federal terrorism charges and President Trump has proclaimed he should get the death penalty.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.