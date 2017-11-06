Police looking for man who robbed Phoenix convenience store

The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness are looking for a man who robbed a Phoenix-area convenience store last month.

According to Silent Witness, a man walked into a Circle K store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road just after 12:30 on the morning of October 18.

The suspect then walked to the counter and asked the clerk for 12 packs of cigarettes.

Instead of reaching for his wallet, the suspect reaches under his shirt like he has a handgun in his waistband.

According to Silent Witness Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, the suspect told the clerk, "you don't want to get shot, do you?" before taking the cigarettes and walking out.

"He didn't pull out a gun, he didn't display a weapon, but he acted like he had one and he made a veiled threat to them and that's all we need to elevate the seriousness of this crime," he said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 24 years old, 5'9", 180 pounds with full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

You can call anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.

