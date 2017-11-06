DPS: More funding will be used to reduce speeding crashes

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has gotten over $90,000 in federal funding it plans to use on an effort to reduce speed-related crashes.

DPS says the funding will help pay for overtime expenses on troopers who participate in speed enforcement details around the state and on the purchase of 15 new speed radars.

[RELATED: DPS plans crackdown on speeders along busy Valley roadway under construction]

The department reported 106 deaths, 481 injuries and over 122,000 citations all related to speeding in 2016.

It hopes to reduce the number of speed-related crashes by end of next year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.