Best places to pick up a holiday meal around Phoenix

The holiday season is upon us and that means some delicious meals in your near future.

However, not everyone enjoys the long, grueling process that goes into making a holiday meal. Especially when it can take several hours away from your quality time with family.

Luckily, there are several restaurants in and around the Phoenix-metro area that offer catering, take out and delivery for your favorite holiday meals. Check out the list below and take your pick!

Please note that not all of the Phoenix-area locations are listed below.

Cracker Barrel

Get your feast on with Cracker Barrel, where you can get a meal to serve 10 for $99.99 or a meal to serve six for $67.99.

With Cracker Barrel's "Heat N' Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go", you can go from oven to the table in two hours or less. It includes oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy and more for $99.99.

Their other meal is the "Homestyle Turkey N' Dressing Family Meal To-Go" and it offers turkey, a sampling of sugar cured ham, cranberry relish and more for $67.99.

Click here to check out everything Cracker Barrel has to offer for your holidays.

[CRACKER BARREL LOCATIONS: Glendale, Phoenix, Ahwatukee]

HoneyBaked Ham Company

Not many restaurants can do holiday meals like the HoneyBaked Ham Company. Especially when you can get delicious meals for $65.95.

HoneyBaked Ham Company offers plenty of options for ham lovers, but nothing is like the "Boneless Ham Dinner." For $65.95 you can get a 3-pound boneless ham, cinnamon apples and broccoli rice casserole that serves four to six people.

You can pick up your HoneyBaked ham at a store or have it delivered to your door.

For more information on ordering from HoneyBaked Ham Company for your holidays, click here.

[HONEYBAKED HAM COMPANY LOCATIONS: Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Mesa, Chandler]

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit knows a lot about meats. That includes ham and turkey, two of the best holiday meats available.

Dickey's offers holiday meats and meals for pick up or delivery (delivery availability and their delivery partner may vary by store).

They have flavorful whole meats, perfectly trimmed meals and an all-out holiday feast.

Click here for more information on Dickey's holiday meals or go into a store.

[DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT LOCATIONS: Chandler, Phoenix, Surprise, Scottsdale]

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

If you want a hassle-free holiday, then let Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que take care of the turkey prepping for you with their hickory-smoked whole turkey. It is served ready to heat.

Just remember, all holiday orders must be placed into your local Lucille's by Nov. 19. Call your local Lucille's to place an order.

In addition, Lucille's is open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Lucille's holiday meals and more, click here.

[LUCILLE'S SMOKEHOUSE BAR-B-QUE LOCATIONS: Tempe]

Chompie's

Serving a large party is always difficult during the holiday season but don't fret, Chompie's has you covered with their holiday meals.

Chompie's meals offer servings of up to 15 people!

Their "Traditional" meal offers an extra large whole oven-roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and more for $219.99.

They also have individual and basic meals available as well. So if you have a large family gathering this holiday season, Chompie's may offer the widest and largest variety for your needs.

Click here for more information on Chompie's holiday meals.

[CHOMPIE'S LOCATIONS: Chandler, Tempe, Glendale]

Village Inn

What's a holiday meal without pies? Village Inn has got you covered with all of the best, most popular holiday pies for your family get-together.

You can go to your local Village Inn and pick up a country apple pie, french silk pie or a southern pecan pie for your holiday meal simply and easily.

Plus, if you order online by Tuesday, Nov. 14, you have a chance to win free Village Inn pie for a year.

For more information on ordering a Village Inn holiday pie, click here.

[VILLAGE INN LOCATIONS: Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Peoria]

Boston Market

If you want a hot, ready-to-serve holiday meal than Boston Market is an excellent option.

Their meals can serve groups of 10 or more and include a premium buffet for $13.49 per person, deluxe buffet for $11.99 per person and a create your own buffet for $10.49 per person.

It is a $300 minimum for delivery orders and if you are looking to pick up, it is a $100 minimum. Same-day orders and same-day order changes are not available. Thanksgiving Day orders must be placed by 2 p.m. the day before.

Click here for more information on Boston Market's holiday meals.

[BOSTON MARKET LOCATIONS: Tempe, Glendale, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Chandler]

Sprouts

Sprout's offers holiday feasts, catering trays or whole natural or organic turkey's available for online ordering.

Fully prepared meals including trimmings and seasonal sides and range from $29.99 to $79.99. Main course choices include roasted boneless turkey breast, natural whole turkey, USDA Choice boneless beef rib roast and spiral sliced ham.

For more information on Sprout's holiday meals, click here.

[SPROUTS LOCATIONS: Phoenix, Avondale, Glendale, Peoria]

