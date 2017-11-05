Caught on Camera: Thief takes package at homeowner's front door in Glendale

JJ Peralta recently had a computer monitor delivered and got the video notice from his surveillance camera right on his cell phone but that package didn't stay on his porch very long. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery, but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video.

“You absolutely feel violated.”

JJ Peralta says he does quite of bit of online shopping.

"Any given week I have up to 10 packages delivered to my door and have never really had an issue until now.”

Peralta recently had a computer monitor delivered and got the video notice from his surveillance camera right on his cell phone but that package didn't stay on his porch very long.

“To my surprise seconds after the package was delivered, somebody walked up and walked away with it.”

The surveillance video clearly shows the delivery person leaving the package right on his breezeway and walking off. But seconds after you hear the delivery truck drive off, you see a woman casually walk up to Peralta’s front porch, swoop up the package and take off. Peralta thinks this package poaching was a planned attack.

“I think they're probably casing the drivers and once they see no one is opening the door to receive the package, they're just going in there and swooping the package pretty quickly.”

Although his security cameras didn't stop this package prowler, he's grateful he has an image of what this grim Grinch looks like.

“Fortunately, I do have a camera so I know exactly what happened, but I’m sure there are a lot of people that are continually waiting for a package that somebody walked away with and they don't know where it went."

Peralta turned over the surveillance video to police and filed a report. He hopes someone will see the video, recognize the woman, and contact authorities.

