Border patrol agents seize $150K worth of meth near Amado

Border patrol agents arrested an 18-year-old U.S. citizen after finding over 50 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $150,000.

On Wednesday morning, at an immigration checkpoint on I-19 near Amado, border patrol agents referred the driver of a Toyota Corolla for secondary inspection after a border patrol canine alerted them to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents found 40 packages of methamphetamine worth more than $150,000 hidden throughout the vehicle, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested for narcotics smuggling. Border patrol agents also seized the drugs and vehicle, which were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing, according to a news release.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.