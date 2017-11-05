Phoenix PD: Man robbed cell phone store at gunpoint

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Metro PCS store in Phoenix.

On Sept. 11, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect walked into a Metro PCS store near 26th Street and E. Bell Road. The man pretended to need help with his cell phone before pulling a handgun from his waistband, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the suspect ordered the employees and a customer to the back of the store and demanded the employees open the safe. After they told him they did not have access to the safe, he demanded money from the registers. The employees complied and the suspect left.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Bell Road, police said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 24 years old, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a royal blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, black shoes and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

