1 person seriously injured in a fiery car crash in Gilbert

Authorities say one person has been seriously injured after a fiery car crash in Gilbert on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Gilbert Fire Department say two cars sustained heavy damage in the crash near Recker and Guadalupe roads and one vehicle caught fire.

The name and age of the person taken from the scene to a trauma hospital weren't immediately released.

Crews responded to the crash around 9 a.m.

Authorities say two children were treated at the scene but didn't need to be taken to hospitals.

