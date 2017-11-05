Bicyclist dies after collapsing at South Mountain Park in Phoenix

A 43-year-old man died Sunday morning while riding his bicycle at South Mountain Park in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Fire Department, the man collapsed off of his bike.

Bystanders administered CPR until paramedics arrived on scene. Phoenix fire said the man was far up the mountain and it took crews about 30-40 minutes to reach him.

Crews also administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Phoenix fire said police will be taking over the investigation.

