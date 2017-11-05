Memorial bike ride held for Phoenix cyclist killed at South Mountain park

Cyclists ride in memory of Rob Dollar, killed on his bike near South Mountain on Oct. 29, 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last Sunday, 36-year-old Rob Dollar was on Central Avenue headed southbound on his bike when he was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver.

This Sunday, over 500 cyclists gathered in Central Phoenix to commemorate the avid rider. They gathered at The Velo Bike Shop and rode to South Mountain with Phoenix Police Department as an escort.

[READ MORE: PD: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver at South Mountain park in Phoenix]

"This time last week Rob lost his life to an impaired driver. When we heard of what happened we were shocked and crushed," said Johnny Corcoran, a fellow rider who rode with Dollar several times a week.

The goal of Sunday's bike ride was to commemorate Dollar, who rode for Big Orange, a competitive team out of California. They also hope to raise awareness that drivers need to pay attention and share the road with riders.

[RELATED: Memorial ride planned for bicyclist killed on South Mountain]

"When you jump in your car just remember you may have someone's life in your hands. Please don't be distracted or impaired," said Corcoran.

The woman arrested for causing Dollar's death is 19-year-old Annaleah Dominguez of Phoenix.

Police say Dominguez was impaired and crossed the median, striking Dollar head on when the accident happened last Sunday. Dominguez had her bond set at $2500 and is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Dollar's family told Arizona's Family Dollar was a passionate man who loved riding and always helped those who were beginners in the sport.

"Rob was full of life," said his grandmother Harriet Shea.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Dollar's family pay for funeral expenses and for the creation of the Rob Dollar Cycling Foundation. Click here to donate.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.