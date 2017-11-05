Phoenix PD searching for suspect in shooting that killed 1 man

Phoenix PD searching for suspect in shooting that killed 1 manPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
The sister of Keri "KC" McClanahan speaks out, “I really wanted the story to be about her and not about him.”More >
The sister of Keri "KC" McClanahan speaks out, “I really wanted the story to be about her and not about him.”More >
PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting
PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting
Phoenix police say a man accused of stabbing two people on a city bus has been shot. That shooting involved an off-duty officer.More >
Phoenix police say a man accused of stabbing two people on a city bus has been shot. That shooting involved an off-duty officer.More >
PD: Teen brothers killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PD: Teen brothers killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix
Two teenage brothers are dead after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix.More >
Two teenage brothers are dead after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix.More >
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
Wow! Geyser from water main break soaks north Phoenix neighborhood
Wow! Geyser from water main break soaks north Phoenix neighborhood
How would you like to walk out your front door and see what looks like a geyser of water into the sky?More >
How would you like to walk out your front door and see what looks like a geyser of water into the sky?More >
Oprah's holiday gift list has 102 items this year
Oprah's holiday gift list has 102 items this year
Oprah Winfrey's back with her longest holiday gift list ever at 102 of her favorite things.More >
Oprah Winfrey's back with her longest holiday gift list ever at 102 of her favorite things.More >
Our Apologies
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Funeral services held for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe
Funeral services held for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe
Funeral services were held Saturday for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe. Loved ones gathered at Dream City Church in Phoenix to say goodbye. Green balloons marked the path to the chapel where the service was held.More >
Funeral services were held Saturday for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe. Loved ones gathered at Dream City Church in Phoenix to say goodbye. Green balloons marked the path to the chapel where the service was held.More >
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in crash at Tatum Blvd. and Cave Creek Rd.
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in crash at Tatum Blvd. and Cave Creek Rd.
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.More >
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.More >
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday. (November 4, 2017)More >
We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday. (November 4, 2017)More >
PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting
PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting
Phoenix police say a man accused of stabbing two people on a city bus has been shot by an off-duty police sergeant. (November 4, 2017)More >
Family sets up Go Fund Me account for teens killed
Family sets up Go Fund Me account for teens killed
The family of two teens hit by a car Friday night has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses.More >
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
Wow! Geyser from water main break soaks north Phoenix neighborhood
Wow! Geyser from water main break soaks north Phoenix neighborhood
How would you like to walk out your front door and see a giant geyser of water shooting into the sky?
(Video courtesy: Josh Simpson)More >
How would you like to walk out your front door and see a giant geyser of water shooting into the sky?
(Video courtesy: Josh Simpson)More >
270 MPH: Fastest drag boats in the world to compete in Chandler
270 MPH: Fastest drag boats in the world to compete in Chandler
Thirty thousand fans with a need for speed are expected in Chandler this weekend for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hERWV6More >
Thirty thousand fans with a need for speed are expected in Chandler this weekend for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hERWV6More >