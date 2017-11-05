Phoenix PD searching for suspect in shooting that killed 1 man

Phoenix police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead on Friday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting occurred at a house near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the parents of 23-year-old Raymond Flores came home to find him with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and that there is strong evidence that the shooting may be related to drug activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. All callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

