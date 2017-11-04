Funeral services held for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe

Funeral services were held Saturday morning for Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe.

Loved ones gathered at Dream City Church in Phoenix to say goodbye.

Green balloons marked the path to the chapel where the service was held. Green was Gorospe's favorite color.

The body of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe was found last month on private property in Mayer, located in Yavapai County.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The disappearance of teacher Cathryn Gorospe]

Gorospe went missing on Oct. 6 after posting bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn, a man she had dated for about a month.

Authorities say Malzahn was seen driving Gorospe's blood-stained SUV on Oct. 9 in Phoenix and arrested after fleeing from law enforcement.

He remains jailed in Phoenix on charges unrelated to Gorospe's death.

