Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out

We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday.

[RELATED: Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah]

Keri “KC” McClanahan, 28, and her husband Anthony McClanahan, 46 were from Washington and briefly lived in Arizona.

The newlyweds had just moved to Arizona from Washington in June, according to KC’s sister Heather Gauf.

“They moved to Arizona in June because the mother of his child moved back home where her family was to Arizona,” explained Gauf. “My sister and Anthony followed because that was his closest son to him.”

Gauf, who lives in Washington, told AZ Family the couple met in spring 2016 while picking up and dropping off their kids from previous relationships from school. They married each other in January 2017.

“They seemed compatible in the beginning,” she said. They shared a love for fitness. Anthony had his own fitness consulting business.

Gauf was hesitant when her sister asked, but agreed to be the couple’s wedding officiant because “my sister really loved and cared for him.”

“I was never such a fan of Anthony. As a sister, I had a pit in my stomach: there was just something not right about it,” she said. “His demeanor was he was very self-centered. Everything was about him.”

A few months into their marriage, Gauf noticed something wrong. Her sister was considering divorce.

“She said that things were a little different. That he all of a sudden kind of I feel like this veil of a sweet loving husband had been dropped. He was very verbally abusive to her, very disrespectful to her,” said Gauf.

She told us about Anthony’s excuses for his behavior.

“His excuse was old football injuries, acting all crazy,” said Gauf. “THe had an excuse for everything. This was going on because of old injuries. He wasn’t like that before, though.”

She said the couple hasn’t been in Arizona much since late August. They left in late August to help hurricane victims.

[RELATED: Valley resident and former NFL player in Houston, dispersing aid]

KC briefly left Anthony for Washington, but Gauf said she flew out to Utah at Anthony’s request because he needed her help. He had family and a timeshare there.

“She always said I’m OK; you don’t have to worry about me."

“I really feel like her voice needs to be heard and her voice has been taken away so I’m here to do that for her,” she said.

When the news broke, she hardly heard about her sister.

“She had no name, nothing and I was like, no. This is not going to be about him,” she exclaimed. “This is about my sister. It was a horrific crime that should’ve never occurred to someone so sweet. There was absolutely no reason for it.”

“I really wanted people to know she was such an amazing person with such a beautiful soul. She had an infectious smile that people just fell in love with the moment they met her,” said Gauf.

Gauf leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“I just want justice for my sister. This should’ve never, ever happened. This was something so horrific for our family that we have to live with now. And we have to go on with life without here and just know that she was so savagely taken away from us,” said Gauf.

The family for KC McClanahan has set up a Go Fund Me account for her funeral expenses.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.