'Rosie the Riveters' of Sun City honored at Patriots Ball in Scottsdale

A group of women from Sun City was honored at Saturday night's "Patriots Ball," hosted by the Southwest Veterans Foundation. The women were original "Rosie the Riveters," dropping everything to help out in whatever way they could during World War II.

"I was only 16 years old when I came to this place in Rockford, Illinois and at that time during the war we all worked for the freedom of the men to come home and for the freedom of the United States," said Caroline Kilgore.

The Southwest Veterans Foundation funds scholarships so veterans and the children of those wounded or killed in action can pursue higher education.

At their annual ball this weekend, the foundation honored these women who helped win the war.

"I happened to be a bucker of an airplane wing, a C-47, but we all did what we could to win that war," Kilgore said.

"They stepped up to the plate, took the men's places and filled in and did a marvelous job," said Linda Lundberg, a daughter of one of the Riveters.

