'Rosie the Riveters' of Sun City honored at Patriots Ball in Scottsdale

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A group of women from Sun City was honored at Saturday night's "Patriots Ball," hosted by the Southwest Veterans Foundation. The women were original "Rosie the Riveters," dropping everything to help out in whatever way they could during World War II.

"I was only 16 years old when I came to this place in Rockford, Illinois and at that time during the war we all worked for the freedom of the men to come home and for the freedom of the United States," said Caroline Kilgore.

The Southwest Veterans Foundation funds scholarships so veterans and the children of those wounded or killed in action can pursue higher education.

At their annual ball this weekend, the foundation honored these women who helped win the war.

"I happened to be a bucker of an airplane wing, a C-47, but we all did what we could to win that war," Kilgore said.

"They stepped up to the plate, took the men's places and filled in and did a marvelous job," said Linda Lundberg, a daughter of one of the Riveters.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio