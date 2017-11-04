PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police say a man accused of stabbing two people on a city bus has been shot by an off-duty police sergeant.

The suspect has been pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near I-17 and Cactus.

The incident began on a Valley Metro bus, according to police.

Police say the suspect pulled two knives on a bus driver and told the driver to keep going. At some point, the suspect cut the bus driver as well as a passenger, then got off the bus. That's when police say he tried to carjack three drivers.

An off-duty police sergeant who was in his personal car saw what was happening and got out to intervene.

Police say the off-duty sergeant pulled his gun, and demanded the suspect stop what he was doing. When the suspect refused to comply, police say, the off-duty sergeant fatally shot the suspect.

One of the victims who was stabbed by the suspect was taken to the hospital, the other was treated at the scene. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The sergeant involved has been with the department for more than 10 years.

2800 W Cactus Rd. Victim injuries non life-threatening. Cactus closed I-17 to 28Dr. #WhatHappenedPhxPD pic.twitter.com/FtyGp9TzCd — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) November 5, 2017

Media Staging at QT, 2800 W Cactus Rd. https://t.co/E7vIunya02 — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) November 5, 2017

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.