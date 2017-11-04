PD: Stabbing suspect dead after off-duty officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police say a man accused of stabbing two people on a city bus has been shot by an off-duty officer.

The suspect has been pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near I-17 and Cactus.

The incident began on a city bus, according to police.

Two victims who were stabbed by the suspect were hurt and taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

