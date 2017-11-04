Wow! Geyser from water main break soaks north Phoenix neighborhood

How would you like to walk out your front door and see a giant geyser of water shooting into the sky?

It happened after a water main break in a neighborhood near 20th Street and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.

What started as a small, bubbling puddle in the middle of the road worked its way up to be a major geyser.

Around noon Saturday, residents on Casitas Del Rio Drive noticed water bubbling up from the middle of the street. Soon after, the asphalt around the water main break collapsed.

“It turned into a full geyser, shooting 60 feet directly over the house,” said Josh Simpson, whose house was pelted with water from the break.

According to Simpson, the break was spouting water for about an hour and a half.

"There were 15 kids out here,” he said. “The entire block was watching it and then the city came in and turned it off.”

The water main break was repaired two weeks ago, but apparently, the repair didn't hold.

