Phoenix police search for suspect in homicide

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide.

At around 2:25 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an injured person at a home near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The parents of 23-year-old Raymond Flores came home to find him critically wounded by a gunshot.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police say there was strong evidence of drug activity.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

