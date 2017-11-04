New leader appointed to commission that investigates judges

A former Arizona appeals court judge has been appointed as the executive director of a commission that investigates complaints against judges.

Margaret Downie is the new leader of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct.

She previously served 20 years as a judge in Arizona.

Before serving as a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Downie worked as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge.

Downie also worked previously in the State Bar of Arizona's discipline department.

She replaces George Riemer, who retired as the commission's leader on Tuesday.

The commission examines complaints against judges on Arizona's appeals courts, superior courts within counties and municipal and justice courts.

