Allegiant Air celebrates ten years and 10 million passengers

Allegiant Air is celebrating ten years of service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

They are also celebrating surpassing ten million passengers through the Gateway Airport.

“We’re pleased to celebrate ten years of successfully serving the Phoenix Valley,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant Vice President of Commercial. “We are constantly looking for new opportunities to increase our presence in the region and are very excited about the eight new destinations Allegiant is adding in October and November.”

[READ MORE: Allegiant Air announces expansion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport]

“Our partnership with Allegiant has created a significant economic impact for the region by bringing millions of visitors to our state and raising the profile of the Phoenix East Valley,” said Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, Chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors. “We look forward to the continued growth and success of Allegiant here at Gateway Airport.”

“Both Allegiant and Gateway Airport have seen remarkable growth during the past decade. Allegiant now serves 45 destinations across 23 states from our airport,” said Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Executive Director J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. “We are proud to have Allegiant as our partner, thank them for their continued investment, and wish them a very Happy Anniversary.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.