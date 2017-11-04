Phoenix Raceway opens new Zoomtown Market

Fans camping out at Phoenix Raceway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 will now be able to shop for groceries on-site at the new Zoomtown Market.

“We are delighted to partner with the United Food Bank and Levy Restaurants to provide our fans with an on-site grocery store during the Can-Am 500 race weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. “Our fans will be excited to have a convenient location for all their race weekend needs, and we are proud to help raise funds and support such a worthy cause in the process.”

Proceeds from Market purchases will be donated to the United Food Bank.

“The race to end hunger never runs out of gas and United Food Bank is honored to have been invited by Phoenix Raceway to participate in this year’s event,” CEO of United Food Bank Dave Richins said. “Their help to ‘race to give’ will help us raise money to provide nutritious food to those in our service area/ Thank you to all of NASCAR’s great fans for the support.”

The new Zoomtown Market will take the place of a previous on-side grocery store and will be open every day of the race week. They will offer food, supplies, alcohol, and tobacco.

