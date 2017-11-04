St. Mary's Food Bank asks for holiday donations

St. Mary’s Food Bank is taking donations going into the holiday season. They only have three weeks to meet their goal of 7,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Although community members were generous donating for victims of this summer’s bout of natural disasters, St. Mary’s says they are entering the holiday season with less food than normal.

They are asking for donations before Nov. 20 because that is when they begin to distribute turkeys to families in need.

