5th Annual Touch a Truck event for the Junior League of Phoenix

The fifth annual 'Touch-a-Truck' event for the Junior League of Phoenix was held today at the Aviano Community Park near Desert Ridge in North Phoenix.

"We have dumpster trucks, waste trucks, a bus, a fire truck, and we may even have a helicopter today," said Kathy Comer, president of the League.

The fundraising event is geared toward children of all ages to take advantage of the beautiful outdoors all while experiencing the different types of trucks that are out there.

"We not only have the trucks, but we have the drivers of all of these trucks so if you see a fire truck you will also get a chance to interact with a firefighter," added Comer.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is considered one of the organization's stellar fundraising efforts. All proceeds from the event benefit local community programs and training sponsored by The Junior League of Phoenix.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.