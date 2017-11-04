New and improved Greenfield Park reopens

After nine months of construction, Greenfield Park reopened Saturday.

The park, which was closed for improvements, will now include a fishing lake, playground renovations, and adult exercise equipment.

Mesa Mayor John Giles and City Manager Chris Brady spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at 9 a.m.

Arizona Game and Fish Department also hosted a free fishing clinic after the ceremony from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

