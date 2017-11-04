D-Backs offer free season tickets at 'Swing for Your Seats' event

Arizona Diamondbacks season-ticket holders can test their swing at the “Swing for Your Seats” event Saturday and Sunday at Chase Field.

D-backs season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to win prizes for hitting various targets on the field, including a home run.

Participants will receive five pitches from an automatic machine. If they can hit a home run, they can receive their 2018 season tickets for free. Hitting an outfield wall on the fly wins batters an entry into a drawing for a free suite. Hitting a big head on the fly or a fly ball into the mini pool can get participants autographed D-backs memorabilia. And if fans can get a line drive or a ground ball at the boxes, they will win a past promotional item.

The event will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is closed to the public and only qualified season-ticket holders can participate.

