Tempe hospital offers open house on women's health issues

The Women’s Services Department at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital is hosting a free open house to raise awareness about women’s health issues.

“Between raising kids, running their households and nurturing successful careers, women are notorious for putting themselves and their health on the bottom of their to-do lists, if they even make it onto the list at all,” said Dr. Manisha A. Purohit at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital. “To take better care of themselves and their families, women need to be self-aware of their unique health needs at every life stage, along with the actions they can take now to ensure a long and healthy life.”

The open house, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5- 7 p.m., will offer giveaways, spa experiences, and refreshments. Attendees will also be able to receive free flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis.

“From a young woman thinking of starting a family to an older adult experiencing menopause, women’s health needs vary greatly,” said Dr. Purohit. “Our goal is to help answer some of the common questions, provide tools and resources they can use, and demystify some of the important screenings available.”

At the event, women will be able to learn about important women’s health issues such as pregnancy care, sudden infant death syndrome, gynecological surgery, breast exams, and 3D ultrasounds.

Women will also be able to receive free car seat safety checks by the Tempe Police Department in an effort to provide women with resources to help not only themselves but also their families.

