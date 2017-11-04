Phoenix Fire Department holds memorial service for retired fire chief

Alan Brunacini was the Phoenix fire chief from 1978 to 2006. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The Phoenix Fire Department is holding a memorial for retired Fire Chief Alan "Bruno" Brunacini on Saturday afternoon.

Brunacini's family announced his death on Oct. 15. The memorial will begin with a funeral procession through downtown Phoenix at 11:45 a.m. and the service will be held at Comerica Theater at 1 p.m.

[READ MORE: Former Phoenix fire chief Brunacini has died]

Brunacini joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1958 and has held every sworn position within the department. He became fire chief in 1978 and held the position until 2006 when he retired.

Brunacini is an ASU alumnus where he earned his bachelor's degree in political science and his master's degree in public administration. He also attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he completed the urban executives' program.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.