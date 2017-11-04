Maricopa County parks offer free entry to veterans to thank them for their service

This Veteran’s Day, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will be honoring all veterans with free entry to any of the county’s eleven parks.

“Veterans sacrificed so much for us, and we can never repay that debt,” said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, District 2. “What we can do is keep them in our minds and hearts throughout the year, and when we see an opportunity to say thank you, we ought to endeavor to do it. That’s what this day is all about.”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors declared in 2005 that each Veterans Day would be observed as Military Service Appreciation Day. Active and non-active members of the military are encouraged to enjoy the free parks to thank them for their service.

“This community has a special relationship with our military,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Denny Barney, District 1. “I’m glad our parks are once again opening their arms and their gates to service members and their families.”

“Maricopa County is a strong supporter of veterans,” said Supervisor Bill Gates, District 3. “They make up 10% of our county workforce and we work to support both our country and community veterans in any way possible. Thank you to all of our veterans, especially my grandfather who served in World War II.”

“Veterans contribute to the well-being of all Arizonans,” said Supervisor Clint Hickman, District 4. “The Veterans Day fee waiver is one small way we can show our appreciation, by making it as easy as possible to enjoy the best that Maricopa County has to offer through our open space.”

“The County’s regional parks are a great place for people to connect with nature,” said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5. “We hope military personnel will take advantage of our offer to come out to the parks to enjoy a hike, park program, and the cooler temperatures with their families and friends.”

“In addition to waiving the day-use entry on Veteran’s Day, we also offer a significant discount on our annual pass for veterans with any level of disability,” added R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department Director.

