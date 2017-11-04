Warmest temps of the week expected Saturday in the Valley

The warmest temperatures of the week are expected Saturday afternoon in the Valley, before a slight cool down for Sunday.

High pressure is over northern Mexico, and a trough is to the northwest of Arizona. The trough will allow temperatures to drop several degrees Sunday. The pressure gradient between these two will create some pretty gusty winds Saturday across the high country, with speeds of 30 to 40 mph at times.

Cloudy skies in the Valley will give way to generally sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Sunshine is expected for Sunday as well. In the high country, the clouds will hang along a little bit longer today, with some drizzle possible. Flagstaff received a trace of rain early this morning, which was the first rain since September. Some low clouds and drizzle or possibly again Sunday night and into Monday morning for the mountains.

A disturbance is expected to move through Arizona on Tuesday, bringing slim chances for showers for the high country otherwise, just clouds for the Valley.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 85 Saturday, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Look for a low of 62 Sunday morning under clear skies, with a high of 80 and sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 80s through Tuesday with the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

