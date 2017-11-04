High school football scores

PREP FOOTBALL

2A Championship | Round 1

Thatcher 62, Willcox 6

4A Championship | Round 1

Cactus 71, Phoenix Moon Valley 8

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 34, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7

Chandler Seton 29, Tucson Catalina Foothills 22

Higley 67, Buckeye 28

Peoria 33, Walden Grove 7

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 43, Apache Junction 10

Scottsdale Saguaro 45, Cottonwood Mingus 13

Tucson Salpointe 42, Tucson Pueblo 0

5A State Championship | Round 1

Liberty 28, Campo Verde 7

Marana 35, Verrado 33

Peoria Centennial 28, Phoenix Sunnyslope 2

Queen Creek 48, Marana Mountain View 20

Scottsdale Chaparral 17, Williams Field 14

Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Desert Edge 7

Tucson Ironwood Ridge 48, Glendale Apollo 41, 2OT

Vail Cienega 24, Betty Fairfax High School 6

6A State Championship | Round 1

Avondale Westview 23, Mesa Desert Ridge 7

Chandler 49, Mesa Mountain View 24

Chandler Hamilton 49, Mesa Skyline 25

Gilbert Highland 41, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 21

Mesa Red Mountain 56, Phoenix Horizon 24

Perry 52, Boulder Creek 6

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 65, Yuma Cibola 0

Phoenix Pinnacle 38, Laveen Chavez 0

