5 people hospitalized after north Phoenix apartment fire

Five people were transported to the hospital and several apartment units were destroyed following an apartment fire in north Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.



Over 80 firefighters responded to gain control on a large apartment fire near Seventh Street and Grovers Avenue just after 3:30 a.m., Phoenix fire officials said.

Fire crews found extensive fire throughout one half of the second floor of the entire building, prompting a second alarm response level.

Five people were transported to the nearest hospitals, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix fire officials say a 21-year-old woman is in serious condition.

Fire crews also transported a 21-year-old man, two 20-year-old men, and an 18-year-old female, all of whom were in stable condition.

An 85-year-old female was also provided treatment but was not transported.

Phoenix fire officials say that an initial count of residents displaced following the fire is approximately 10 - 15 people.

The building has 16 units total and is split in half by a firewall, according to Phoenix fire.

A total of four units were completely destroyed on the second floor and four more will have extensive water damage due to the firefight.

Phoenix fire officials said that several people suffered smoke inhalation.

