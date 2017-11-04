Inaugural HeroZona event aims to celebrate, help veterans

The inaugural week-long HeroZona event aimed to celebrate veterans kicks off Saturday, Nov. 4.

It all starts with the ASU versus Colorado Salute to Service football game at Sun Devil Stadium at 6 p.m.

HeroZona is from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12 and is built around Veterans Day. It includes free sporting events, concerts, a parade, panels and networking events all over the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“A lot the times when you exit the military, you don’t know what to do and you don’t have any direction,” said Alan “AP” Powell with the Checkered Flag Run Foundation.

“We want them to be celebrated and be appreciated to the service to their county, but also create some opportunity for them to get jobs,” he added.

The goal is to celebrate veterans in Arizona and empower them to connect with the community and find a civilian career path in their post-military life.

For more information and to see a complete schedule, visit https://www.herozona.com/

