Phoenix man hasn't missed day of running since 1978

Most athletes build rest days into their training programs, where they take a day or two off exercise. But for one Phoenix runner, that is not an option.

"The last day I didn't run was November of 1978," said Craig Davidson. "Tomorrow "I'm celebrating my 39th year of running without missing a day."

Davidson works as a sales associate at Runner's Den in Phoenix. He is also a pacer for the 2:40 group for the 3TV Phoenix 10K & Half Marathon this Sunday.

"The kids I coach at Northwest Christian, they say, 'Coach, my calf is tight, should I run today?' I say, 'Ask yourself, did Coach Davidson run today?'" he said.

What about a cold or the flu?

"Or a broken knee cap, or cracked ribs and torn hamstrings?" Davidson said. "I ran through those."

He is always logging those miles.

"About 50 miles a week," he said.

But, like anyone else, he had to start by putting one foot in front of the other.

"I started running to lose weight in 1977," Davidson said. "The first time I ran, I ran four house lengths before I had to stop."

He's come a long way. He's completed 244 marathons, and if you count ultra-marathons, the number jumps to more than 260.

But this isn't the only thing that makes Davidson unique.

On every run, he picks up cold hard money.

"As of this morning, I have found $9,860.80 in my running career," Davidson said.

His goal is to hit $10,000 when he reaches his milestone of 40 years without missing a single day of running.

"As long as I'm enjoying running and running with people, I'm going to keep on as long as I can then," Davidson said.