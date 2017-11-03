PD: Teen brothers killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix

Two teenage boys are dead after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix. Witnesses tell police the boys were brothers.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near Tatum and Shea boulevards.

According to Phoenix PD spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, witnesses said the pair was running in the road and got involved in a physical altercation. That's when they were hit by the car.

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was transported in critical condition to a nearby trauma center where he died.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident.

