Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidays

"Thanksgiving is three weeks away. Our shelves are bare. We are definitely down from where we were this time last year," said Jerry Brown of St. Mary’s Food Bank.

The St. Mary's Food Bank is one of many local charities that stepped up the past few months to help hurricane, fire and shooting victims. Now, Valley local non-profits need help because donations have slowed.

"Forty percent of all the cash and food that the food bank receives come in the month of November and December," said Brown.

It helps push them through the first three months of the new year.

At the salvation army, 60 percent of their yearly need comes during the next two months.

"What we find during disasters is there is a lot of giving people out there. What we are asking is that people that are fortunate enough to dig just a little deeper this year to help those in need," said Scott Johnson of the Salvation Army.

Blood banks across the U.S. saw donations surge the past two months, but now they too are experiencing a slowdown.

"Everyone who donated in early October, their blood has a shelf life and it will only be good through the middle of November," said Brad Daughtry of United Blood Services.

They need people to donate now to help keep their supply stocked for those who may need it during the holidays.

"Everybody is spending more money around the holidays, so it's hard to give money, but blood donation only requires an hour of your time," said Daughtry.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.