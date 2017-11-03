Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidays

Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidaysPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Teen brothers killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PD: Teen brothers killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix
Two teenage boys are dead after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix. Witnesses tell police the boys were brothers.More >
Two teenage boys are dead after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix. Witnesses tell police the boys were brothers.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in crash at Tatum Blvd. and Cave Creek Rd.
Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in crash at Tatum Blvd. and Cave Creek Rd.
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.More >
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
Phoenix-area residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
Troup Co. Sheriff's Office seize $1.6M of marijuana during traffic stop
Troup Co. Sheriff's Office seize $1.6M of marijuana during traffic stop
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs.More >
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs.More >
Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested
Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. The driver has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. The driver has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
Dirty Dining Nov 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands
Dirty Dining Nov 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Rep. Biggs co-sponsors measure seeking Mueller's resignation
Rep. Biggs co-sponsors measure seeking Mueller's resignation
Rep. Andy Biggs joined two other Republican congressman on Friday in demanding that special counsel Robert Mueller step down from his investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election.More >
Rep. Andy Biggs joined two other Republican congressman on Friday in demanding that special counsel Robert Mueller step down from his investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Recruiting military veterans to help fix Arizona teacher shortage
Recruiting military veterans to help fix Arizona teacher shortage
Could recruiting military veterans be the answer to fixing Arizona’s teacher shortage? Alan “AP” Powell, the founding chairman of Checkered Flag Run Foundation, thinks it could help.More >
Could recruiting military veterans be the answer to fixing Arizona’s teacher shortage? Alan “AP” Powell, the founding chairman of Checkered Flag Run Foundation, thinks it could help.More >
Inaugural HeroZona event aims to celebrate, help veterans
Inaugural HeroZona event aims to celebrate, help veterans
The inaugural week-long HeroZona event aimed to celebrate veterans kicks off Saturday, Nov. 4.More >
The inaugural week-long HeroZona event aimed to celebrate veterans kicks off Saturday, Nov. 4.More >
Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidays
Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidays
"Thanksgiving is three weeks away. Our shelves are bare. We are definitely down from where we were this time last year," said Jerry Brown of St. Mary’s Food Bank.More >
"Thanksgiving is three weeks away. Our shelves are bare. We are definitely down from where we were this time last year," said Jerry Brown of St. Mary’s Food Bank.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
Two brothers killed after being hit by a car
Two brothers killed after being hit by a car
Two teen brothers were hit by a car and killed Friday night in north Phoenix. (November 3, 2017)More >
Two teen brothers were hit by a car and killed Friday night in north Phoenix. (November 3, 2017)More >
Vigil for teen killed in car accident
Vigil for teen killed in car accident
Teenager Shelby Faught died after a car wreck Thursday. Her loved ones held a vigil tonight in her honor. (November 3, 2017)More >
Teenager Shelby Faught died after a car wreck Thursday. Her loved ones held a vigil tonight in her honor. (November 3, 2017)More >
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands
Dirty Dining Nov. 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (November 3, 2017)More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (November 3, 2017)More >
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs. (November 2, 2017)More >