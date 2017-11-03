Rep. Biggs co-sponsors measure seeking Mueller's resignation

Rep. Andy Biggs joined two other Republican congressmen on Friday in demanding that special counsel Robert Mueller step down from his investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election. 

"I think he's exceeded the scope of the investigation, the indictment handed down has nothing to do with the current administration," Biggs said. 

His comments come days after Mueller indicted President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his business partner, Rick Gates, for their work with pro-Russian groups in Ukraine and allegedly laundering millions of dollars . 

The freshman lawmaker from Gilbert joined GOP Reps. Louis Gormet, from Texas, and Matt Gates, from Florida, in filing the congressional resolution. 

Biggs says Mueller of has a conflict of interest because he was the FBI director in 2010 when President Obama allowed a Russian company to buy a uranium mining operation in the U.S.

However, the FBI had no hand in approving the deal. That decision was ultimately left up to a separate panel and the president. 

