270 MPH: Fastest drag boats in the world to compete in Chandler

Thirty-thousand fans with a need for speed are expected in Chandler this weekend for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series.

Imagine seeing something that can cover the length of three football fields in under four seconds. That’s what drag boat racing is all about.

"When you see the wall of water, and if you get close enough as these boats go by, it actually physically hurts. It’ll rattle your teeth," said racer Tony Scarlata.

Scarlata, of California, is one of 200 competitors at Firebird Lake at Wildhorse Pass for the 35th annual world championship races.

"There’s nothing better, because the sun's going down, the crowd is crazy and it’s just the whole mystique and ambiance of this time of year. This is by far my favorite race," said Scarlata.

Some of these boats can hit speeds of up to 270 mph.

"It’s just pure adrenaline. It’s absolutely fun, amazing. I wouldn’t do anything else," said racer Tanya Scribner.

Scribner, of Bullhead City, and her sister Tara are relatively new to the racing scene.

"It’s a lot more competition than racing anybody else. I’ve just got to beat my sister," said Tara Scribner.

Despite being a male-dominated sport, they're proving the water is fair game for those with determination.

"It’s fun, actually, racing some of the guys and beating them," said Tanya Scribner.

"Girls can do everything that guys can do. We can almost do it even better," said Tara Scribner.

With six classes of racing, qualifying rounds started Friday, continue Saturday, and finals happen Sunday. Tickets are $30 Saturday and $25 Sunday. Gates open at 7 a.m.

