Dirty Dining Nov 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Santa Madre Taco Shop

4539 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Ant killer next to coolers"

"Shrimp kept past discard date"

Farnsworth Hall

6159 E. University Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Half & Half creamer not held at proper temperature"

"Ajax containers on same shelf as glassware"

MJ Mini-Mart

1201 W. Hatcher Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Employee cutting raw chicken on table with mold growth"

"Raw meat and guacamole not date marked"

Mucha Lucha

Taco Shop

1530 S. Val Vista Drive

Gilbert

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Staff collecting money then preparing food without washing hands"

"Raw fish stored over cooked beef"

The Break Room Bar & Grill

4729 E. McDowell Road

Phoenix

7 violations

Among the violations:

“Spaghetti kept past its discard date”

“No soap at a hand wash sink”

“A deli slicer heavily coated in grease”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Goldies Sports Café

10135 E. Via Linda

Scottsdale, 85258

Olive Garden

4868 E. Cactus Road

Phoenix, 85254

Flying E Dude Ranch

2801 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg, 85358

Panda Express

7014 E. Camelback Road

Scottsdale, 85251

Serrano’s Mexican Food

1964 E. McKellips Road

Mesa, 85213

Dairy Queen

4410 W. Union Hills Drive

Glendale, 85308

