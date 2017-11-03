Dirty Dining Nov 3: Food not date marked, workers not washing hands

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Santa Madre Taco Shop
4539 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Ant killer next to coolers"
"Shrimp kept past discard date"

Farnsworth Hall
6159 E. University Drive
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Half & Half creamer not held at proper temperature"
"Ajax containers on same shelf as glassware"

MJ Mini-Mart
1201 W. Hatcher Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Employee cutting raw chicken on table with mold growth"
"Raw meat and guacamole not date marked"

Mucha Lucha
Taco Shop
1530 S. Val Vista Drive
Gilbert

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Staff collecting money then preparing food without washing hands"
"Raw fish stored over cooked beef"

The Break Room Bar & Grill
4729 E. McDowell Road
Phoenix

7 violations

Among the violations:
“Spaghetti kept past its discard date”
“No soap at a hand wash sink”
“A deli slicer heavily coated in grease”

--------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Goldies Sports Café
10135 E. Via Linda
Scottsdale, 85258

Olive Garden
4868 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix, 85254

Flying E Dude Ranch
2801 W. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg, 85358

Panda Express
7014 E. Camelback Road
Scottsdale, 85251

Serrano’s Mexican Food
1964 E. McKellips Road
Mesa, 85213

Dairy Queen
4410 W. Union Hills Drive
Glendale, 85308

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

